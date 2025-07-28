Listed company Hyperion DeFi increased its holdings of 108,594 HYPE tokens By: PANews 2025/07/28 20:42

HYPE $39.76 -7.42% DEFI $0.001136 -5.33%

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Globenewswire, HyperionDeFi (NASDAQ: HYPD) announced the purchase of 108,594 additional HYPE tokens, bringing its total HYPE holdings to 1,535,772, with an average purchase cost of $36.14 per token. The increase is intended to prepare for participation in the iHYPE (institutional-grade HYPE) liquidity staking pool on the Kinetiq platform.