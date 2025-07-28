MARA Holdings Raises $950 Million in Convertible Bond Offering to Build More Bitcoin By: PANews 2025/07/28 20:13

BOND $0.147 -2.45% MORE $0.02415 -3.01%

PANews reported on July 28 that according to official news, MARA Holdings successfully raised $950 million in funds by issuing 0% interest convertible bonds, which will be used to increase holdings of more Bitcoin, repay $50 million in old bonds and for general corporate purposes.