Mine BTC, XRP, DOGE with Quid Miner Cloud Mining: Turn Your Phone into a Crypto Engine

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/28 19:19
Bitcoin
BTC$113,123.61-2.21%
GET
GET$0.002701-2.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02412-3.01%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0002944-3.60%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5696-7.81%
XRP
XRP$2.4953-4.63%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1535-11.84%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20355-5.59%

XRP continues to capture investor attention in 2025. After hitting $3.66 and consolidating around $3.13, optimism remains high due to Ripple’s strong foothold in cross-border payments and increased institutional support. For those looking to benefit from XRP’s upside without trading, Quid Miner offers a hands-free, income-generating solution.

Mining Made Simple for Everyone

Founded in the UK in 2010, Quid Miner makes crypto mining accessible to all. Users can mine coins like BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and LTC directly from their phones – no technical skills or hardware required. With AI-driven optimization, the platform automatically allocates computing power for the best returns.

What Is Cloud Mining?

Cloud mining lets users lease computing power from remote data centers to mine crypto. Platforms like Quid Miner handle the heavy lifting while users receive daily payouts to their wallets – ideal for passive income or diversifying a portfolio.

Why Choose Cloud Mining Now?

With inflation, interest rate swings, and growing tariff barriers disrupting global markets, traditional investment paths are under pressure. Quid Miner steps in as a stable, automated income source that operates outside traditional systems. Its low entry point and automated earnings make it an appealing option for investors worldwide.

What Makes Quid Miner Stand Out?

  1. AI Optimization Engine – Auto-balances across coins and pools to maximize returns.
  2. Enterprise-Grade Security – Protected by McAfee® and Cloudflare®.
  3. Multi-Coin Flexibility – Supports BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, LTC, and more.
  4. New User Bonuses – Get $15 in free mining credit; daily login rewards and referral bonuses.
  5. Mobile Control – Manage everything on iOS or Android.

Simple steps to start cloud mining with Quid Miner

  1. Choose Qudi Miner as your provider: Quid Miner offers a $15 free mining plan, and users can earn $0.60 in passive income every day for free.
  2. Create an account: Sign up with your email address, log in to the dashboard and start mining immediately.
  3. Contract selection: A variety of mining plans are available to meet different budgets and investment preferences.

Different contracts have different computing power, investment amount, and term, and the return will also vary. For more contracts, please log in to the official website.

About Quid Miner

Legally registered in the UK since 2010, Quid Miner complies with international standards and launched its cloud mining services in 2018. The platform operates high-performance mining centers in the US, Canada, UAE, and Kazakhstan, supporting users in 180+ countries with 24/7 multilingual support.

Quid Miner represents the evolution of crypto investment – from speculative trading to long-term digital asset production. With a user-friendly mobile app and a focus on automation and compliance, it empowers anyone to become a crypto earner.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Can Hyperliquid’s HIP-3 keep the ‘everything exchange’ crown?

Can Hyperliquid’s HIP-3 keep the ‘everything exchange’ crown?

Massive $8.2B Open Interest sets stage for HYPE’s biggest upgrade yet.
CROWN
CROWN$0.0445-1.33%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.42424-7.20%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39.39-8.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/15 04:00
Share
How US-China Conflict Rocked Ethereum: Price Drops and Derivatives Market Cools

How US-China Conflict Rocked Ethereum: Price Drops and Derivatives Market Cools

The Ethereum derivatives market shrank by 45%, with open interest collapsing from $33 billion to $18 billion.
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.42424-7.20%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/10/15 04:06
Share
OFAC Designates Two Iranian Finance Facilitators For Crypto Shadow Banking

OFAC Designates Two Iranian Finance Facilitators For Crypto Shadow Banking

The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned two Iranian financial facilitators for coordinating over $100 million worth of cryptocurrency in oil sales for the Iranian government, a September 16 press release shows. OFAC Sanctions Iranian Nationals According to the Tuesday press release, Iranian nationals Alireza Derakhshan and Arash Estaki Alivand “used a network of front companies in multiple foreign jurisdictions” to transfer the digital assets. OFAC alleges that Alivand and Derakhshan’s transfers also involved the sale of Iranian oil that benefited Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL). IRGC-QF and MODAFL then used the proceeds to support regional proxy terrorist organizations and strengthen their advanced weapons systems, including ballistic missiles. U.S. officials say the move targets shadow banking in the region, where illicit financial actors use overseas money laundering and digital assets to evade sanctions. “Iranian entities rely on shadow banking networks to evade sanctions and move millions through the international financial system,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we will continue to disrupt these key financial streams that fund Iran’s weapons programs and malign activities in the Middle East and beyond,” he continued. Dozens Designated In Shadow Banking Scandal Both Alivand and Derakhshan have been designated “for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of the IRGC-QF.” In addition to Alivand and Derakhshan, OFAC has sanctioned more than a dozen Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates-based entities and individuals tied to the network. According to the press release, the sanctioned entities may face civil or criminal penalties imposed as a result
Shadow
SHADOW$6.815-2.22%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/18 11:18
Share

Trending News

More

Can Hyperliquid’s HIP-3 keep the ‘everything exchange’ crown?

How US-China Conflict Rocked Ethereum: Price Drops and Derivatives Market Cools

OFAC Designates Two Iranian Finance Facilitators For Crypto Shadow Banking

REI Network and Hive Intelligence Partner to Offer Real-Time, Cross-Chain Data

Nav3 Router: Convenient Navigation on Top of Jetpack Navigation 3