A user lost about $120,000 in WBTC after signing the "increaseApproval" phishing transaction

By: PANews
2025/07/28 18:31
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a user lost $119,044 worth of WBTC after signing the "increaseApproval" phishing transaction.

