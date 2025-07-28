UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

PANews July 28 news, UBS Wealth Management Investment Chief Office said that since the US tariff policy in April caused concerns, the S&P 500 index has risen by nearly 30%. This increase reflects investors' growing confidence in the United States and major trading partners to reach a compromise, while benefiting from the resilience of the US economy and the continued increase in capital expenditures by top technology companies in the field of artificial intelligence. However, UBS reminded that the recent sharp rise has reflected many positive factors, and investors need to be prepared for possible market fluctuations in the coming weeks.

UBS pointed out that although the uncertainty in US-EU trade has decreased, the current US tariff level is still six times the previous level, and its economic impact is emerging, especially at the industry level, which may be more significant than the national level. UBS recommends that investors pay close attention to the distribution of tariffs and their potential second-order effects to cope with possible market changes in the future.