Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$48.2341 million By: PANews 2025/07/28 16:13

PANews reported on July 28 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$48.2341 million. Among them: The transaction volume of Huaxia Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$13.8124 million, and the transaction volume of Huaxia Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$24.1293 million;

Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439 .HK/09439.HK) had a turnover of HK$1.845 million, and Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) had a turnover of HK$3.4754 million;

Boshi Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) had a turnover of HK$1.7966 million, and Boshi Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) had a turnover of HK$3.1755 million. Note: The above virtual asset ETFs all have HKD counters and USD counters, and only two ETFs of Huaxia have RMB counters.