Ripple aims for another 7x, but this token could fly from under $0.002 and touch $0.20

While XRP eyes a steady 7x rally backed by institutional momentum, meme coin Little Pepe is racing toward a potential 125x breakout, powered by its own Layer 2 blockchain.

Ripple’s XRP is once again capturing the attention of institutional investors and crypto insiders. With a steady 51% rebound from its April lows and signs of growing on-chain activity, XRP is gradually repositioning itself for a significant move, possibly another 7x rally that could take it back into the spotlight in the second half of 2025.

Yet, while XRP is rebuilding momentum, a new contender in the memecoin ecosystem is quietly gathering strength with far more explosive upside potential. That token is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a high-velocity memecoin project currently trading below $0.002 but is poised to reach $0.20, a staggering 125x from its current price.

XRP is gaining institutional traction, but growth is capped

Ripple’s most impressive developments this year haven’t been its price gains; they’ve been structural. The XRP Ledger is experiencing an unprecedented surge in active address activity, jumping from 35,000–40,000 daily users to over 295,000. That’s a 7x increase in protocol-level interaction, likely driven by long-term developers, fintech experiments, and corporate use cases.

The total value locked (TVL) on the XRP ledger has also rebounded to over $60 million, alongside a stablecoin market cap increase of $71 million. Meanwhile, large holders are positioning themselves for the next leg up.

Over 2,700 wallets now hold more than 1 million XRP, which indicates that institutional money is quietly accumulating. The $500 million treasury allocation Ripple committed to the XRP Ledger and the approval of the first spot XRP ETF in Canada are signals that Ripple is finally being recognized as an institutional-grade asset.

However, despite these promising fundamentals, XRP’s current market structure may limit its explosive upside. Regulatory uncertainties in the U.S. remain a drag, and much of the ETF hype may already be priced. A 7x from current levels would still place XRP above $5, a respectable move that pales compared to what’s brewing with LILPEPE.

Little Pepe: The memecoin engineered for a 125x surge

Unlike XRP, which has been around for over a decade and still battles legacy baggage, Little Pepe is a fresh narrative, and it’s laser-focused on the next frontier of crypto adoption: meme culture on Layer 2 chains. LILPEPE is the first meme coin built on its dedicated Layer 2 blockchain, purpose-built for memes and decentralized applications.

This isn’t just a token riding the meme wave; it’s building the infrastructure to host it. What makes LILPEPE exceptional is its bold aim to fix what other memecoins couldn’t. While Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE exploded during their hype cycles, none offered a scalable blockchain ecosystem. LILPEPE is rewriting the meme playbook by launching a high-speed, ultra-low-fee Layer 2 chain that neutralizes sniper bots, slashes gas fees, and empowers fair token distribution.

This sets the stage for long-term utility, making it more than a pump-and-dump coin. It’s meme culture reimagined as infrastructure. Over $9.9 million has already been raised in its ongoing presale, with over 90% of tokens in Stage 7 sold. The token remains highly undervalued at the current price of just $0.0016. The roadmap ahead is even more telling.

The LILPEPE team plans to launch major CEX listings, expand their Launchpad for meme projects, and activate complete Layer 2 mainnet capabilities. Once these milestones are hit, the value unlock could be immediate and exponential.

Why LILPEPE could hit $0.20 before XRP reaches $5

The math behind LILPEPE’s explosive potential is straightforward. At $0.0016, a move to $0.20 represents a 12,400% increase. That kind of return is only possible when a project is early, disruptive, and aligned with emerging market narratives. Memecoins are historically the best-performing assets during bull markets. But unlike its predecessors, LILPEPE isn’t reliant on hype alone; it has infrastructure, utility, and a roadmap to support a moon mission.

While XRP’s growth will be steady and likely institutionally driven, LILPEPE represents the wilder, faster lane of crypto wealth creation. It’s the coin of the culture, built with speed, fairness, and mass appeal in mind. With its presale nearing completion and centralized exchange listings around the corner, it may not remain under $0.002 for long.

Two paths, one clear winner for asymmetric gains

XRP is gearing up for its strongest breakout in years, backed by surging on-chain metrics and a wave of institutional validation. But if traders are hunting for actual asymmetrical upside, the more compelling story is Little Pepe. With a revolutionary Layer 2 design, explosive tokenomics, and unmatched narrative timing, LILPEPE has the potential to catapult from obscurity to mainstream dominance. $0.20 isn’t just possible, it’s becoming probable. And for early believers, this may be the most enormous memecoin opportunity since Dogecoin first barked at the moon.

