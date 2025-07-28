Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924 By: PANews 2025/07/28 15:07

ETH $4,109.09 -3.69%

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale address (address starting with 0x6e1784) just bought 5,097.17 ETH at a price of $3,924 per ETH with $20 million USDT.