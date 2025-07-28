French company Capital B purchased 58 bitcoins for 5.9 million euros, bringing its total holdings to 2,013 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/07/28 14:10

B $0.20186 -4.07%

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, French listed company Capital B (The Blockchain Group) confirmed that it recently purchased 58 bitcoins for 5.9 million euros, with a total holding of 2,013 BTC. The current average price of bitcoin is 90,863 euros, with a total value of about 183 million euros. The company's BTC investment return rate has reached 1,409.8% since the beginning of the year, and its BTC holdings have increased by 563.9 pieces, with a book profit of 57.6 million euros.