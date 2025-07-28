ARO Network receives $2.1 million in funding to advance decentralized edge cloud

By: PANews
2025/07/28 12:35
PANews reported on July 28 that according to News.Bitcoin, ARO Network recently completed a pre-seed financing of US$2.1 million to accelerate the construction of its decentralized edge cloud platform designed for peer-to-peer content delivery and artificial intelligence computing. This round of financing was led by NoLimit Holdings and Dispersion Capital, with participation from Escape Velocity, Maelstrom and several strategic angels. ARO Network transforms idle Internet bandwidth and computing power into a scalable P2P content distribution network, dedicated to providing services to global users with low latency and low cost, and actively promotes integration with ecosystems such as EigenLayer, Base, and IoTex.

