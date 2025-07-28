Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows for seven consecutive weeks, recording $72.06 million last week By: PANews 2025/07/28 11:49

PANews reported on July 28 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $72.06 million last week (July 21 to July 25, Eastern Time), maintaining net inflows for seven consecutive weeks. Among them, Blackrock's IBIT had a net inflow of $268 million, with a historical cumulative inflow of $57.24 billion; VanEck's HODL had a net inflow of $62.04 million. In terms of net outflows, Fidelity's FBTC had an outflow of $123 million and ARKB had an outflow of $90.2 million. As of press time, the total net asset value of ETFs was $151.45 billion, accounting for 6.54% of the total market value of BTC.