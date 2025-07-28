Opinion: Cryptocurrency appears to be a beneficiary of the US-EU trade deal framework By: PANews 2025/07/28 10:59

PANews reported on July 28 that Ethereum stood at $3,900 per coin, setting a new high since December 2024. US financial media Investinglive commented that the trade agreement between the EU and the United States has positive significance, and cryptocurrencies seem to benefit from it.