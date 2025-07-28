Industrial Bank reveals it will study stablecoins By: PANews 2025/07/28 11:11

CHANGE $0.00186153 +3.48% BANK $0.13466 -11.18%

PANews reported on July 28 that according to the 21st Century Business Herald, Industrial Bank recently held a half-year work meeting for 2025, proposing to embrace technological change, study stablecoins, carry out "artificial intelligence +", promote "data element X", do a good job in basic work, take greater steps on the road of intelligent transformation and digital transformation, and accelerate the transition from "digital industrial bank" to "smart industrial bank".