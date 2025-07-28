ZORA's market value exceeded US$300 million, and a whale's long position profit exceeded US$2.2 million By: PANews 2025/07/28 11:04

ZORA $0.089182 -2.34%

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens, the market value of $ZORA has exceeded $300 million. A whale holding a three-fold long position in $ZORA currently has a floating profit of more than $2.2 million.