Metaplanet increased its holdings by 780 bitcoins for approximately $92.5 million, bringing its holdings to 17,132 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/07/28 11:01

PANews reported on July 28 that Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings of 780 bitcoins for approximately $92.5 million, with a unit price of approximately $118,622. As of July 28, 2025, Metaplanet has accumulated 17,132 bitcoins, with a total purchase amount of approximately $1.73 billion and an average purchase price of $101,030 per bitcoin. So far this year, the return on Bitcoin investment has reached 449.7%.