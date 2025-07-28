Over 200 million PENGUs flowed into multiple centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours By: PANews 2025/07/28 11:08

TOKEN $0.008991 -6.34% PENGU $0.024591 -7.36%

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Yujin, in the past 24 hours, 206.9 million $PENGU (about 8.91 million US dollars) continued to be transferred from the PENGU token deployment address and flowed into multiple centralized exchanges (CEX). Since July 12, a total of 2.091 billion $PENGU (about 66.6 million US dollars) has been transferred from this address and entered CEX.