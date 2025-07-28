Cluster Capital partner deposited 1,260 ETH to Coinbase, worth about $4.82 million By: PANews 2025/07/28 10:15

PANews reported on July 28, according to Aiyi's report, Cluster Capitalpartner Winslow Strong(@winslow_strong)recharged 1,260 ETHto Coinbase 10hours ago, worth approximately USD 4.82USD, and was suspected of a sale operation. It is reported that ETHonly accounts for a very small part of its on-chain holdings, and assets exceeding 41.55 million US dollars are sUSDe, followed by packaged BTCand GRT.