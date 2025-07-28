Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.28) By: PANews 2025/07/28 10:13

BNB $1,215.22 -5.14% READY $0.03905 -9.26% AI $0.08308 -8.09% MEME $0.001792 -4.32% MEMES $0.0000484 -9.02%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Let's take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/28 Update:

BNB version of MicroStrategy is ready to go, BNB breaks through 847 to set a new high

$ZORA rose 1000% this month, becoming the top base app trend

Youzhuang tokens $URANUS, $xdm, $VINE, $GOR ⚠ Tip: PVP is high risk, be cautious, and be sure to DYOR!