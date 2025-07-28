Guanglian Technology Holdings and High West reached a strategic cooperation and received the first round of HK$1 billion in funding support By: PANews 2025/07/28 10:05

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Glodon News, Guanglian Technology Holdings (02531.HK) reached a strategic cooperation with High West Capital Partners Limited on July 27, 2025 and signed a memorandum of understanding. According to the agreement, Guanglian Technology Holdings will participate in High West's Bitcoin Treasury Accelerator Program and receive the first round of funding support of HK$1 billion. The two parties will also jointly hire strategic consultants of internationally renowned Bitcoin treasury strategies to advance the overall plan, explore the application model of Bitcoin as a strategic treasury tool, and further consolidate the company's innovative position and financial resilience in the Hong Kong capital market.