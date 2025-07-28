Lion Holdings launches SDFG to create a multi-currency and RWA tokenized digital financial ecosystem By: PANews 2025/07/28 10:01

MULTI $0.04607 -5.30% RWA $0.005947 -2.98%

PANews reported on July 28 that according to the company's announcement, Synagistics Holdings (02562.HK) announced the launch of a new digital financial group, Synagistics Digital Finance Group (SDFG), which is committed to building Asia's first multi-currency, interoperable stablecoin and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization solution ecosystem. SDFG will promote the integration of traditional finance and blockchain, achieve efficient, programmable settlement and liquidity enhancement, and work with regional and international stakeholders to build a new generation of digital payment infrastructure. The group is led by Ms. Jingxuan Zeng, former Chairman of Standard Chartered Bank Greater China, and relies on Synagistics Holdings' existing AI and big data platforms to help regional digital financial integration and trade innovation.