A whale deposited 4.68 million USDC into the HyperLiquid platform and opened a short position in ETH By: PANews 2025/07/28 08:23

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens, Smart Trader reappeared, deposited 4.68 USDC to the HyperLiquid platform, and opened a ETH short position with 20 times leverage. It is reported that in a previous ETH short operation, Smart Trader once made a profit of more than 20 million USD, but due to failure to close the position in time, the final loss reached 802,000 USD.