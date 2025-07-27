In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 137 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated By: PANews 2025/07/27 23:30

PANews reported on July 27 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $137 million, of which $81.4089 million was liquidated for long orders and $55.6503 million was liquidated for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $6.069 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $41.1195 million.