A whale exchanged 1.71 million Fartcoins for 790.41 million PUMPs By: PANews 2025/07/27 23:06

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, about 20 hours ago, a whale exchanged all 1.71 million Fartcoins (worth $2.28 million) held by him for 790.41 million PUMPs.