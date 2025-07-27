Vitalik retweeted: Ethereum has no suspension or maintenance for ten years and will never stop By: PANews 2025/07/27 20:33

STOP $0,06609 -3,71% ZERO $0,00002579 -7,26%

PANews reported on July 27 that Vitalik Buterin retweeted on the X platform: Ethereum has been online for ten consecutive years with zero suspension and zero maintenance. At the same time, Facebook was down for 14 hours, Cloudflare abandoned 19 data centers, and other Layer 1 networks had multiple problems. Ethereum will never stop, whether it is forks, crashes, bubbles, lawsuits, hacker attacks, or various dramatic events that the Internet may cause. Despite bank failures and servers that need to be repaired, Ethereum continues to run.