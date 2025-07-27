Data: NFT sales on Ethereum chain reached nearly $160 million in the past 7 days, with CryptoPunks ranking first By: PANews 2025/07/27 21:20

PANews reported on July 27 that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT sales on the Ethereum chain have approached $160 million in the past 7 days, currently reaching $157,608,881, including: 1. CryptoPunks sales reached $35,143,654, with 172 transactions; 2. Pudgy Penguins sales reached $8,363,264, with 148 transactions; 3. BAYC sales reached $5,862,545, with 128 transactions; 4. Moonbirds sales reached $4,727,400, with 683 transactions.