Opinion: The GENIUS Act may push stablecoins toward payment use cases By: PANews 2025/07/27 21:07

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Cointelegraph, Fabian Dori, chief investment officer of Sygnum, said that the GENIUS Act brings the United States closer to the global consensus on stablecoin regulation and paves the way for real-world use. The bill is expected to change the stablecoin landscape by guiding issuers away from a yield-based model and toward payment-centric use cases, because the revised bill clearly distinguishes between interest-bearing stablecoins and payment stablecoins, bringing the U.S. framework closer to the EU MiCA regulations. Regulatory clarity will inspire institutions to develop innovative "killer applications" and create new payment service needs.