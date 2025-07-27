Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget: Trump has made it clear that he has no intention of firing Powell By: PANews 2025/07/27 21:22

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Jinshi, Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, said that Trump made it clear that he had no intention of firing Powell.