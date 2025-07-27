U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick: August 1 tariff deadline will not be extended By: PANews 2025/07/27 21:11

U $0.0004211 +1.46% FOX $0.02022 -6.51% NOT $0.0009374 -2.96%

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Fox News forwarded by Jinshi, US Commerce Secretary Lutnick said that the August 1 deadline for tariff increases will not be extended.