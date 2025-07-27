South Korea's central bank and legislature disagree on regulating the crypto market, fearing that the stablecoin craze will exacerbate capital outflows

By: PANews
2025/07/27 20:02
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13466-11.87%

PANews reported on July 27 that according to FT Chinese, the stablecoin craze has put the Bank of Korea at odds with lawmakers. It is reported that the ruling party has proposed legislation to allow companies with a share capital of only 500 million won to issue stablecoins denominated in won, a cryptocurrency backed by fiat currency reserves. However, the Bank of Korea is at odds with lawmakers on how to regulate one of the world's largest cryptocurrency financial markets, because this move may trigger a frenzy of demand for stablecoins and exacerbate capital outflows. Earlier news, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) of South Korea has recently instructed local asset management companies to adjust their exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to limit exposure to crypto-related companies such as Coinbase and Strategy.  

 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US moves to drop Bitcoin advocate Roger Ver’s tax case with $50M deal

US moves to drop Bitcoin advocate Roger Ver’s tax case with $50M deal

Less than a week after reports of an agreement between the "Bitcoin Jesus" and US authorities, Roger Ver’s 2024 criminal tax case may be nearing an end. A California federal court is closer to dismissing the criminal indictment against Bitcoin advocate Roger Ver, known to many as “Bitcoin Jesus.”In a Tuesday filing in the US District Court for the Central District of California, the US government filed a proposed order for Judge Michael Fitzgerald to dismiss Ver’s indictment without prejudice. The government said it reached an agreement with Ver to pay $49.9 million and “all tax, penalties, and interest” on tax liabilities with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for his Bitcoin (BTC) holdings.Read more
MAY
MAY$0.03014-3.42%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2495-8.94%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,073.49-1.78%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/15 01:04
Share
As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

MSP Miner lets investors earn up to $9,250 daily from BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more with fully managed, green-energy-powered mining contracts and daily payouts.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,073.49-1.78%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02436-1.85%
XRP
XRP$2.502-4.49%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:30
Share
Crypto News Today: China Reportedly In Talks With US Government Amid Tariff Trade War

Crypto News Today: China Reportedly In Talks With US Government Amid Tariff Trade War

China and US restart trade talks amid Trump tariffs and export disputes, boosting markets on hopes of easing tensions.   Stock markets returned to speed this week, after China confirmed fresh working-level trade talks with the United States. The announcement lifted investor sentiment and pushed S&P 500 futures up by more than 160 points from […] The post Crypto News Today: China Reportedly In Talks With US Government Amid Tariff Trade War appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.07829-11.82%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.314-3.69%
PoP Planet
P$0.08267-13.63%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/15 00:45
Share

Trending News

More

US moves to drop Bitcoin advocate Roger Ver’s tax case with $50M deal

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

Crypto News Today: China Reportedly In Talks With US Government Amid Tariff Trade War

Nasdaq-listed Brera Holdings Signs Agreement with Altcoin's Foundation! Will Purchase $50 Million in Tokens! Details Here

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options