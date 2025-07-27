No OpenSea deal—Pudgy Penguins says it’s all about partnerships

Pudgy Penguins has denied rumors about buying OpenSea, with its head of security, Beau, dismissing acquisition speculation and redirecting attention to the project’s major partnership strategy.

Summary
  • Pudgy Penguins deny rumors of buying OpenSea, calling speculation unnecessary
  • CEO’s past comments sparked OpenSea rumors, but no acquisition has taken place
  • Pudgy Penguins focus on global brand partnerships like Lufthansa and NASCAR

The clarification comes after community speculation linked the NFT project to the marketplace amid recent policy changes.

“Pudgy Penguins didn’t buy Opensea… chill,” Beau posted on X Saturday. “The scale of things planned for the Penguin is so large that you need not speculate on a single acquisition. Instead talk about partnering with Lufthansa and NASCAR, and go find the next great brand for us to proliferate with.”

Pudgy Penguins CEO had expressed interest

Speculation about a potential OpenSea purchase began circulating after multiple users referenced previous statements by Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz, who had expressed interest in acquiring the marketplace.

Community members connected these comments to recent timing between Pudgy’s December announcements and OpenSea’s subsequent policy changes regarding token support.

The rumors showed the overall speculation about OpenSea’s strategic direction amid increased competition from platforms like Blur and Magic Eden.

However, Beau’s response definitively shut down acquisition theories while highlighting the project’s actual expansion plans.

Pengu NFT sales jump in 30 days

Pudgy Penguins has secured its position as the fifth-ranked NFT collection by 30-day sales volume with $23.09 million, posting growth of 336.17% in sales and 141.15% in transactions.

No OpenSea deal—Pudgy Penguins says it’s all about partnerships - 1

The collection recorded 545 transactions across 285 buyers and 327 sellers as per data from CryptoSlam.

The PENGU (PENGU) token has delivered strong performance with gains of 34.9% over 7 days, 80.8% over 14 days, and 333.5% over 30 days.

No OpenSea deal—Pudgy Penguins says it’s all about partnerships - 2

Beau’s response highlights Pudgy Penguins’ emphasis on brand partnerships over platform ownership, citing collaborations with major companies such as Lufthansa and NASCAR.

The partnership approach enables Pudgy Penguins to utilize existing infrastructure and reach a broader audience, rather than building competing platforms.

Beau’s call for community members to “find the next great brand for us to proliferate with” suggests an open approach to partnership development.

