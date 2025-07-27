Lender Divine Research Uses World ID to Verify Borrowers for Unsecured Crypto Loans By: PANews 2025/07/27 18:26

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Cointelegraph, Divine Research, a San Francisco-based lender, has issued about 30,000 unsecured short-term crypto loans since December and used the iris scanning platform World ID to verify borrowers, ensuring that users cannot open multiple accounts after defaulting. Analysts believe that loans still account for only a small part of the cryptocurrency market, but as institutional investors return to the field, the lending business is receiving more and more attention. There are reports that JPMorgan Chase is studying cryptocurrency mortgages and plans to directly use crypto assets such as Bitcoin as collateral for loans.