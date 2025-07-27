Ethereum PoS network exit queue increases to 699,800, withdrawal delay exceeds 12 days

PANews reported on July 27 that according to validatorqueue data, the Ethereum PoS network exit queue has grown rapidly since July 16, reaching a peak of 743,800 on July 26, and currently 699,800, with withdrawal delays exceeding 12 days. On July 16, there were only 1,920, and on July 15, there was no need to queue up for withdrawal.
Yesterday's news, in response to questions in the community about the "sudden surge in demand for Ethereum pledge redemption", ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood said that the surge in demand for Ethereum pledge redemption may be due to Robinhood's 2% reward.
