The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed

PANews July 27 news, according to Cailianshe, at the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) Science Frontier Plenary Session held yesterday, the "Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025" was officially released. The report shows that global artificial intelligence has formed an overall pattern of hierarchical distribution led by the United States and China. Among them, the United States and China are firmly in the first echelon, with a total score far ahead of other countries. According to the report, in 2024, the United States ranked first in the world with a total score of 77.97, and China ranked second with a total score of 58.01. Compared with 2023, the overall development gap between China and the United States showed a narrowing trend, and the difference between the two countries narrowed from 22.02 points to 19.96 points.

The report shows that the heat of artificial intelligence venture capital has rebounded, and capital has gathered in advantageous countries and leading companies. In 2024, the global artificial intelligence venture capital amount rebounded to US$137 billion, a year-on-year increase of 25%. The United States' advantage in capital continues to expand, and its artificial intelligence venture capital accounts for 66% of the world. At the same time, AI capital continues to gather towards mature companies and technology giants, with mid- and late-round AI venture capital accounting for 35% in 2020 and 47% in 2024. "Super financing" of more than US$1 billion per round accounts for nearly 70% of the total financing, most of which is led by technology giants.