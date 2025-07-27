Survey: 14% of American adults own cryptocurrencies, 64% of investors believe they are extremely risky

By: PANews
2025/07/27 08:44

PANews reported on July 27 that according to CoinDesk, a Gallup poll found that only 14% of American adults own cryptocurrencies, 60% of respondents expressed no interest in buying, and only 4% planned to buy in the near future.

In addition, 55% of American investors who hold more than $10,000 in stocks, bonds or mutual funds consider the asset class "very risky." Even among those who claim to understand cryptocurrencies, most still consider it a risky investment. Among American investors, 64% consider the asset class "extremely risky," up from 60% in 2021. In addition, about one in seven Americans hold cryptocurrencies, while nearly six in ten Americans own stocks or real estate. Only 4% of adults consider cryptocurrencies to be the best long-term investment.

The survey shows that while a quarter of men aged 18 to 49 hold cryptocurrencies, the cryptocurrency holding rate among women and the elderly has dropped sharply. College graduates and those with higher incomes have above-average participation, but older adults and those in lower-income households remain largely absent from the space. Knowledge gaps also persist. Nearly all respondents have heard of cryptocurrency, but only 35% say they actually understand how it works. Familiarity is highest among younger males and the affluent.

