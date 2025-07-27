An independent miner mined block 907283 and received 3.173 BTC

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Mempool data, an independent Bitcoin miner successfully mined block 907283 through the Solo CK mining pool (an independent mining service). The block contained 4,038 transactions and received a block reward of 3.154 Bitcoins.
