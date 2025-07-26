Futu plans to provide crypto interest-bearing investment services and will launch RMB, HKD and USD tokenized money market funds By: PANews 2025/07/26 23:15

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Yahoo Finance, Futu announced that it will further explore compliant on-chain trading solutions, and its licensed virtual asset trading platform (VATP) plans to provide interest-bearing investment options for institutions, retail investors and cryptocurrency holders in the future. In addition, Futu also revealed that it has reached a Web3.0 strategic cooperation with China Asset Management (Hong Kong) and will launch tokenized money market funds in Hong Kong dollars, RMB and US dollars.