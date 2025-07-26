Nasdaq-listed company ProPhase Labs announces launch of crypto asset reserve strategy and will purchase BTC By: PANews 2025/07/26 22:02

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company ProPhase Labs announced that its board of directors has approved the launch of a crypto asset reserve strategy to acquire specific digital assets including Bitcoin. In addition, the company will explore the acquisition (or reverse merger) of a company focused on digital asset operations.