DeFi Technologies common stock options trading now available on Nasdaq By: PANews 2025/07/26 21:48

PANews reported on July 26 that according to PRNewswire, the decentralized financial listed company DeFi Technologies announced that the company's common stock options trading has been listed on Nasdaq, with the stock code "DEFT". It is reported that its options trading will be conducted through the U.S. Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) and will also be subject to the standard rules and regulations established by Nasdaq and OCC.