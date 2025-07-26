Dragonfly partners could face DOJ charges as Tornado Cash Roman Storm's trial continues

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/26 09:00
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01157-3.42%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00005841-0.86%
MAY
MAY$0.03033-2.53%
  • The US DOJ is reportedly considering charges against Dragonfly partners Tom Schmidt and Haseeb Qureshi.
  • The charges could include their investment and backing of Tornado Cash and its founder, Roman Storm.
  • Dragonfly's Haseeb stated that the firm would defend itself if the DOJ proceeds with the charges.

Dragonfly Capital may face charges from the US Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding its early investment in Tornado Cash, managing partner Haseeb Qureshi confirmed on Friday.

Dragonfly faces potential charges due to ties with Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm

Dragonfly Capital could be the next crypto firm to face federal prosecution due to its early involvement with Tornado Cash and its co-founder, Roman Storm. 

Assistant US Attorney (AUSA) Thane Rehn reportedly stated in a court session on Friday that investigations could begin into Dragonfly Capital, including its General Partner, Tom Schmidt, and Managing Partner, Haseeb Qureshi, according to Inner City Press.

Qureshi emphasized in an X post on Friday that Dragonfly initially supported Tornado Cash due to its privacy-focused technology and compliance with FinCEN law.

"We made this investment because we believe in the power of privacy-preserving technology," Qureshi wrote.

He also shared that Dragonfly had no involvement in any of the charges laid against Tornado Cash or its founder, Roman Storm, and exercised "no control" over the protocol's operations.

The DOJ charged Storm and co-founder Roman Semenov in August 2023 with money laundering, conspiracy to violate sanctions and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business. The protocol was accused of facilitating over $1 billion in money laundering transactions in connection with North Korea's Lazarus Group.

The DOJ stated in May that it would drop part of the original indictment against Storm, but would proceed to trial with the remaining claims. The trial, which began earlier in July, has drawn the involvement of Dragonfly and its partners Schmidt and Qureshi.

AUSA Rehn allegedly provided emails between Roman Storm, other Tornado co-founders, and Dragonfly in court on Thursday. The emails centered around Storm and his team requesting feedback on adding KYC to the protocol, according to Inner City Press.

Qureshi pushed back against the recent court development, stating that the firm is prepared to defend itself if charges are brought against it.

"We don't believe the DOJ would actually bring such absurd and groundless charges. But if they do, we intend to vigorously defend ourselves," wrote Qureshi.

Many crypto industry figures, including Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, have donated toward the defense of Roman Storm.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Monad rolls out MON airdrop after aggressive sybil purge

Monad rolls out MON airdrop after aggressive sybil purge

MON airdrop goes live as Monad filters out bots and fake on-chain activity, focusing its rewards on a curated list of crypto natives. The foundation said it employed a hybrid of AI analysis and manual review to identify genuine contributors…
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0079-1.86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08348-4.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/14 23:35
Share
Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001733-13.13%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00323-6.10%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000943-1.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Share
Aster Analysts Forecast Hopium-Fueled Pump Ahead of Airdrop

Aster Analysts Forecast Hopium-Fueled Pump Ahead of Airdrop

Aster (ASTER) price struggled near the $1.39 mark on Oct. 14 after sliding more than 4% in the session. The token’s daily chart showed a failed attempt to reclaim the short-term moving averages, keeping bears in control after last week’s volatile rebound. The RSI hovered near neutral territory, suggesting uncertainty among traders. Meanwhile, analysts, including […] The post Aster Analysts Forecast Hopium-Fueled Pump Ahead of Airdrop appeared first on CoinChapter.
Aster
ASTER$1.4494+3.22%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004135+0.58%
NEAR
NEAR$2.485-2.54%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 23:04
Share

Trending News

More

Monad rolls out MON airdrop after aggressive sybil purge

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Aster Analysts Forecast Hopium-Fueled Pump Ahead of Airdrop

Cardano (ADA) Expected to Deliver 10x ROI By 2026, But This DeFi Coin Might be the Next 100x Crypto

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate