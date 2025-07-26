Two Tron on-chain addresses holding over 10 million USDT were frozen

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, two Tron on-chain addresses holding more than 10 million USDT were frozen, one of which held 12,756,824 USDT, worth approximately $12,765,084; the other held 11,308,430 USDT.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.