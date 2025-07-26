The 3.07 billion PUMPs that PumpFun bought at the beginning of this month for about 120,000 SOLs are currently worth only $8.2 million. By: PANews 2025/07/26 17:17

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Onchain Lens, the 3.07 billion PUMPs that PumpFun spent 120,450 SOLs to buy 8-10 days ago are currently worth only $8.2 million, while these SOLs were worth as much as $19.5 million at the time.