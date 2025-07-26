Listed company Bitcoin Treasury Capital increased its holdings by 10 BTC, bringing its total holdings to approximately 166 BTC By: PANews 2025/07/26 14:23

BTC $112,776.88 -1.53%

PANews reported on July 26 that the listed company Bitcoin Treasury Capital tweeted that it had purchased 10 BTC at an average price of $119,687 per coin, equivalent to about $1.2 million (about 11.5 million Swedish kronor). The company holds a total of about 166 bitcoins.