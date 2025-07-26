Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $453 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 16 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 26 that according to SoSoValue data, yesterday (July 25, Eastern Time), the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETFs was US$453 million.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a net inflow of US$440 million. Currently, the total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$9.348 billion.

The second largest was Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a net inflow of US$18.8662 million. Currently, the total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.197 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a daily net outflow of $23.4907 million. Currently, ETHE's total historical net outflow has reached $4.291 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is $20.661 billion, and the ETF net asset ratio (market value to the total market value of Ethereum) is 4.64%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached $9.335 billion.