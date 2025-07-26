A new wallet received 13696.8 ETH from Galaxy, worth about 49.97 million US dollars By: PANews 2025/07/26 09:32

ETH $4.118 -%0,98 WALLET $0,0243 -%2,60

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a new wallet received 13,696.8 ETH from Galaxy, worth about $49.97 million. The wallet currently holds 100,972 ETH, worth about $375.74 million.