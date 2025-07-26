SharpLink Gaming has transferred 145 million USDC received to Galaxy Digital Wallet By: PANews 2025/07/26 09:50

PANews reported on July 26 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming has transferred the 145 million USDC it received to the Galaxy Digital wallet. SharpLink Gaming previously purchased ETH mainly through Galaxy Digital, so it may continue to buy ETH.