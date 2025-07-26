The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, while digital currency concept stocks generally closed lower By: PANews 2025/07/26 09:11

U $0.0004221 -8.03% MAJOR $0.11494 +1.78%

PANews July 26 news, according to Cailian News, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed up collectively, with the Dow up 0.47%, up 1.26% this week; the Nasdaq up 0.24%, up 1.02% this week; the S&P 500 up 0.4%, up 1.46% this week. Digital currency concept stocks generally closed down, with Coinbase (COIN.O) down 1.27%, Strategy (MSTR.O) down 2.18%, and Marathon Digital (MARA.O) down 0.058%.