SharpLink received 145 million USDC from Circle wallet 30 minutes ago, and may continue to increase its holdings of ETH

By: PANews
2025/07/26 09:15
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.03%
MAY
MAY$0.03026-2.19%
Ethereum
ETH$4,116.52-1.01%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02445-2.00%

PANews reported on July 26 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the SharpLink wallet received 145 million USDC from the Circle wallet 30 minutes ago. SharpLink may continue to sell stocks to raise funds to increase its holdings of ETH. Currently, SharpLink holds 360,900 ETH (US$1.34 billion).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020628 to $0.00020688. The price jump is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, 2025.
Movement
MOVE$0.08532-1.47%
Particl
PART$0.2718-2.12%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 01:10
Share
Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013942+11.05%
LayerNet
NET$0.00005233-25.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Share
Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future

Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future

TLDR Wormhole reinvents W Tokenomics with Reserve, yield, and unlock upgrades. W Tokenomics: 4% yield, bi-weekly unlocks, and a sustainable Reserve Wormhole shifts to long-term value with treasury, yield, and smoother unlocks. Stakers earn 4% base yield as Wormhole optimizes unlocks for stability. Wormhole’s new Tokenomics align growth, yield, and stability for W holders. Wormhole [...] The post Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future appeared first on CoinCentral.
Wormhole
W$0.08413-0.05%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11845+2.08%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 02:07
Share

Trending News

More

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future

SocialFi And Bounties — Kaito Enhanced The Digital Clout Game

Ethereum mainnet sees new transactions and addresses record levels as gas fees drop