SharpLink received 145 million USDC from Circle wallet 30 minutes ago, and may continue to increase its holdings of ETH By: PANews 2025/07/26 09:15

PANews reported on July 26 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the SharpLink wallet received 145 million USDC from the Circle wallet 30 minutes ago. SharpLink may continue to sell stocks to raise funds to increase its holdings of ETH. Currently, SharpLink holds 360,900 ETH (US$1.34 billion).