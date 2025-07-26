Dragonfly responds to DOJ scrutiny over Tornado Cash investment, vows to ‘vigorously defend’ itself

By: PANews
2025/07/26 02:44

Dragonfly responds to DOJ scrutiny over Tornado Cash investment, vows to ‘vigorously defend’ itself

Dragonfly Capital’s early investment in Tornado Cash could expose the firm to potential legal action from the DOJ.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Circle taps Safe as ‘premier institutional storage solution’ for USDC stablecoin

Circle taps Safe as ‘premier institutional storage solution’ for USDC stablecoin

The tie-up will help position “USDC at the core of the Safe ecosystem,” making it “a home for institutional stablecoin DeFi."
Safe Token
SAFE$0.2892-3.40%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994+0.03%
Core DAO
CORE$0.245-6.38%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 21:00
Share
Bitcoin Core v30 Upgrade in Spotlight Again, Will Community Ever Unite?

Bitcoin Core v30 Upgrade in Spotlight Again, Will Community Ever Unite?

New attack vector on Bitcoin Core v30.0 has emerged, complicating already controversial upgrade
Core DAO
CORE$0.245-6.38%
Everscale
EVER$0.01879+5.26%
Unite
UNITE$0.0002842-1.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 20:57
Share
Next Crypto to Hit $1? Analysts Track a $0.035 DeFi Coin Already Outperforming Top 20 Tokens in ROI

Next Crypto to Hit $1? Analysts Track a $0.035 DeFi Coin Already Outperforming Top 20 Tokens in ROI

The post Next Crypto to Hit $1? Analysts Track a $0.035 DeFi Coin Already Outperforming Top 20 Tokens in ROI appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The top 20 DeFi coins like Aave, Uniswap, and Chainlink have delivered limited returns this year. Their growth pace has slowed as the market matures, leaving investors searching for projects with stronger upside. That’s where Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is capturing serious attention. Analysts tracking DeFi presales are calling it one of the most exciting discoveries …
1
1$0.006491+35.93%
DeFi
DEFI$0.0012-11.30%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/14 21:29
Share

Trending News

More

Circle taps Safe as ‘premier institutional storage solution’ for USDC stablecoin

Bitcoin Core v30 Upgrade in Spotlight Again, Will Community Ever Unite?

Next Crypto to Hit $1? Analysts Track a $0.035 DeFi Coin Already Outperforming Top 20 Tokens in ROI

Monad has launched an airdrop of MON tokens, which will be available until November 3rd.

Expert Says When Major Price Action Come for XRP, Don’t Expect Easy Exits