The whale "sets 10 big goals first" and closes the original BTC and ETH short orders and then opens short again By: PANews 2025/07/25 23:28

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Aunt Ai, the account "Set 10 Big Goals First" (@jasonleo) has closed the original BTC and ETH short positions and selected a new position to open short positions again. The original BTC short position opening price was $119,425, with a maximum floating profit of $8.5 million, and the position has been closed to stop profit; the ETH short position opening price was $3,528.85, and the stop loss is expected to exit. Currently, the account continues to short, and the new BTC opening price is $116,065.2, with a floating profit of $1.947 million; the new ETH opening price is $3,698.17, with a floating profit of $333,000.