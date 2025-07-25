The U.S. Department of Justice may bring Tornado Cash-related charges against Dragonfly employees By: PANews 2025/07/25 23:03

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Aggr News, the US Department of Justice is weighing whether to bring charges against Dragonfly employees for the Tornado Cash incident.